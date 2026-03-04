3 Options for Cardinals as They Look for More Firepower

The St. Louis Cardinals might not be done looking for more help in the outfield. They wanted a right-handed bat with some power, and while they added Ramon Urias and committed to giving Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin time in the outfield, Derrick Goold says they haven't completely ruled out another addition.

At this point, the free agent market is pretty picked over, and the trade route might require St. Louis giving up a prospect or two. Now isn't the time to do that.

With that in mind, here are three potential options for the Cardinals as they seek a little more firepower and insurance.

3 outfield options for Cardinals

Aug 12, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham (29) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Tommy Pham

Pham probably makes the most sense. He has had two separate stints with the Cardinals and knows the organization very well. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs, 52 RBI and a .700 OPS.

The 37-year-old obviously isn't quite what he used to be, but he is still a serviceable right-handed bat that can play all three outfield positions without a problem. It should only take a one-year deal to land him at this point, and St. Louis is a familiar spot.

Hunter Renfroe

Renfroe has had a couple of down years. 2025 was especially bad. He hit just .182/.241/.242 with a .483 OPS and no home runs with the Kansas City Royals. He has never been much of an average hitter, but he did at least hit 15 home runs in 2024.

The 34-year-old can play the corner outfield positions and serve as a designated hitter if need be, and in a rebuilding year, it wouldn't be the worst thing for the Cardinals to take a chance on him and bank on a bounce-back year at the plate.

Andrew McCutchen

This is the least likely option of the three for a number of reasons. First, McCutchen wouldn't guaranteed an everyday role, which is something he would probably prefer. Second, he doesn't play much outfield anymore and serves almost exclusively as a designated hitter.

However, it would be popular among the fanbase. He would be a solid veteran leader in a young clubhouse and could mentor some of the younger players. He also is a right-handed bat with power, so it's not like he wouldn't be of any use to St. Louis.

It's unlikely, but never impossible for something to come together.