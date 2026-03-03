Cardinals Insider Shuts Down Possible Fit with Ex‑Pirates MVP

The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly completed their offseason shopping list. The final move they were hoping to make was an addition of a right-handed bat, and they found that option with infielder Ramon Urias.

They are a little thin in the outfield, but to combat this, they are having Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese take reps out there to potentially fill the void. This has left some fans wondering if there might be a fit for another right-handed bat.

In Derrick Goold's weekly Cardinals chat, a fan asked about former Pittsburgh Pirates MVP Andrew McCutchen, but Goold quickly shut that idea down.

Cutch not in Cards

Aug 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"He hasn't really come up as a candidate -- and that could be because the Cardinals aren't offering what he seeks. There for a bit the Cardinals weren't really willing to make a major-league offer (a roster spot) and also the word is out that they aren't likely to contend this year. Sure, they'd give McCutchen a chance to take his frustrations on the Pirates out a few more times a year, but beyond on that there didn't seem to be a fit," Goold said.

McCutchen hit .239/.333/.367 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and a .700 OPS with the Pirates in 2025. In addition to his MVP award, he is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove winner and a Roberto Clemente Award winner.

But there just isn't a fit for him in St. Louis. Signing Urias really tackled the Cardinals need for a right-handed bat, and since they are rebuilding instead of contending, it only makes sense for them to provide Saggese and Fermin with opportunities in the outfield.

Besides, McCutchen is more of a designated hitter these days, and the Cardinals already have a lot of options at that position such as Nolan Gorman and Ivan Herrera. Herrera is most likely to take that spot this year.

In that case, there really isn't an opportunity for McCutchen to play every day in St. Louis, so it's ultimately best for the Cardinals to stick with what they have. 2026 may be a long year for St. Louis, but the time has come to focus on youth rather than adding more aging veterans to the mix.

As of now, it looks like the Cardinals are done adding pieces to their club via free agency. We'll see if that ultimately changes.