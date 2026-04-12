Cardinals Hitting Jackpot as Jordan Walker Homers Again

Jordan Walker isn't just playing like one of the best players on the St. Louis Cardinals. but one of the best players in Major League Baseball as a whole right now.

Walker has quieted a lot of noise around himself early on in the 2026 Major League Baseball season. After a bad stretch in Spring Training, Walker is finally starting to look like the guy the club thought they were calling up to the big league roster a few years ago. The best part is that while this is his fourth season in the big leagues, he's still just 23 years old. Finally, Walker is putting it all together and if this trend continues, the Cardinals are going to be fortunate to have him for a long time.

Walker entered the day on Saturday slashing .313/.377/.667 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 13 games played. He followed up with his league-leading sixth homer of the season on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

What a season so far by Jordan Walker

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to third base and then home in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker ties Gunnar Henderson for the MLB HR lead with No. 6! pic.twitter.com/3Y182IF4UF — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2026

With the homer, Walker increased his season slash line to .314/.386/.706 before Saturday night's contest came to a close. It's hard not to be happy for the young outfielder. In 2025, Walker clubbed six homers in 111 games played. It took him 14 games to match that total.

That's insane and shows that his offseason work really is making an impact. This is a guy who is now leading the league with six homers and has 13 RBIs under his belt already as well. If he can keep up this level of play, we're talking about 30-plus homers and potentially 100-plus RBIs for a 23-year-old former top prospect.

If Walker can be that type of player, that will significantly expedite the club's rebuild period. St. Louis has looked really good already this season and entered play on Saturday with an 8-5 record. The club has outperformed all expectations, and Walker is a big reason why. At the end of the day, Walker's performance so far this season is exactly what the fanbase has been looking for since he made his big league debut back in 2023.

Walker's potential has always been this. Big-time power and the potential to be a .300-plus hitter. He's finally showing that production in the majors. And, again, he's just 23 years old. This breakout is the real deal and the Cardinals very well may have a star on their hands.