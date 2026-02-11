Cardinals 21-Year-Old Flamethrower Primed for Huge Season

The St. Louis Cardinals are building their roster for the future. They opted to lean heavily into the idea of a rebuild this offseason, trading multiple veteran stars for prospects.

Over the last few months, the Cardinals have bolstered their farm system, specifically on the mound. They've added a slew of top pitching prospects, including multiple top ranked arms. Still, the Cardinals' 2025 first round pick remains the best pitching prospect in their organization.

CBS Sport's RJ Anderson recently shared quite a bit of high praise for Cardinals top pitching prospect and 2025 first round pick Liam Doyle, ranking him among the league's best prospects. Anderson called Doyle a "top five pick with an explosive fastball."

Liam Doyle could dominate the minor leagues more than expected

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Wake Forest at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tops among the eye-popping numbers Doyle put up in his platform season at Tennessee: a 42.6% strikeout rate that speaks, in large part, to the quality of his fastball," Anderson wrote. "He can chuck his heater into the upper 90s and he imparts more than 17 inches of induced vertical break from a 5-foot-6 release height.

"That combination of velocity, movement, and deception allowed him to bully collegiate hitters without much need for the rest of his arsenal. Doyle has a splitter that shows promise as a chase pitch and a pair of breaking balls, though he may need to make some alterations before he finds his peak form."

It's easy to be excited about Doyle. He was expected to be drafted before the Cardinals had a chance to select him, but he fell to St. Louis and it didn't miss the oportunity to land him.

Doyle's fastball is dominant. It's one of the better lefty fastballs in the minor leagues right now. His off-speed stuff is still a work in progress. Still, he has the traits to develop solid off-speed pitches due to his live arm and his arm slot.

But the biggest trait that sets Doyle apart from his peers is his attitude and mindset. He's a natural competitor who thrives for the big moment. The lefty likely won't stumble as he adjust over to pro ball this season.

