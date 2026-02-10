Where Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Ranks Among MLB's Top Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding their roster as aggressively as any team in the game. They've made a slew of moves over the last few months to get younger and cheaper. Players like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado have been moved off the roster.

As a result, it's clear the Cardinals are looking to build through their farm system, which features multiple top prospects.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently ranked St. Louis' top prospect, JJ Wetherholt, the No. 6 prospect in baseball and suggested he was a "quality bat who'll stay on the dirt" for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is a consensus top 10 prospect in baseball

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Trepidation about Wetherholt's frame (he's listed at 5-foot-10) and his history of soft-tissue injuries (he missed half his platform season with a hamstring issue) resulted in him slipping to the Cardinals at No. 7 in the 2024 Draft," Anderson wrote. "At least a few teams already have reason to regret that decision. Wetherholt split last season between the upper-minor levels, hitting .306/.421/.510 with 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. He's going to be an above-average hitter at the big-league level, one who contributes in each triple-slash facet.

"There's little doubt about that. What remains in question is where he plays defensively. The safe projection is second base, but the Cardinals have continued to give him looks at shortstop and third base to expand his optionality. He's one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Awards."

Wetherholt is unanimously seen as a top 10 prospect in baseball. He's ranked with prospects like Colt Emerson and Konnor Griffin, both of whom have brought on some elite projections.

But Wetherholt is seemingly the most big-league ready prospect in the top 10. He was ready for the big leagues last season, but the Cardinals opted to keep him in Triple-A, where he dominated.

Going forward, the Cardinals will likely start him at second base every day. Trading Donovan freed up a spot in their starting lineup to make a move like this. Given Wetherholt's ability to dominate Triple-A pitching, it wouldn't be a shock to see him hit the ground running at the MLB level.

More MLB: Cardinals Fans Have 1 Huge Reason to Be Excited for 2026

