Cardinals Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Pitcher After Ramon Urias Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a massive rebuild right now, which they made obvious this offseason by trading away four of their top players.

Still, the Cardinals have made moves to improve their roster at times, including signing Dustin May to a deal to pitch at the top of the rotation.

On Saturday, the Cardinals announced they had signed infielder Ramon Urias to a one-year deal to join the team for the upcoming season. In a corresponding move, they opted to designate pitcher Zak Kent for assignment. Kent was recently claimed by the Cardinals, but his time with the team comes to an end shortly after arriving.

MLB Trade Rumors' Charlie Wright broke down the move in a bit more depth.

"The Cardinals have designated right-hander Zak Kent for assignment, the team announced. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Ramon Urias," Wright wrote. "St. Louis claimed Kent off waivers from the Rangers earlier this week.

"It’s been a whirlwind offseason for Kent, with the Cardinals at the center of it. The club picked him up off waivers from the Guardians back in December. After about a month in the organization, he lost his spot when St. Louis landed left-hander Justin Bruihl. The Rangers claimed Kent, but bumped him off the roster when they signed left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Kent’s most recent stint with the Cardinals lasted just five days."

Kent has bounced from team to team this offseason and he finds himself back on the market with a few weeks to go before opening day.

The righty has enough talent to stick on a big league club's 40-man roster, but he's seemingly at the bottom of the totem pole right now.

Last year, Kent made his big league debut and tossed 17 2/3 solid innings for the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed nine earned runs while striking out 16 batters. It's not enough sample size to draw any real conclusions, but there's bound to be a team in the league with a spot in their bullpen for Kent.

