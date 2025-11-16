Cardinals Have One Less Suitor For Nolan Arenado

There have been trade rumors around Nolan Arenado since before the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended.

That was a year ago and the rumors haven't stopped because the Cardinals haven't gotten a deal done. Well, there was one time when it seemed like a deal was happening. The Cardinals and Houston Astros -- who reportedly were on Arenado's initial list of approved landing spots -- got to the point in negotiations that the star third baseman was brought into the mix. He squashed the trade, though, using his no-trade clause.

The Astros were mentioned once again around the trade deadline for Arenado, but they ended up landing Carlos Correa instead. Now, Arenado is on the trade block and The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that he is no longer a target for Houston.

The Cardinals won't be getting a deal done with Houston for Nolan Arenado

Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Though (Chaim Bloom) did not take over the Cardinals’ front office until last month, it is worth noting the extensive discussions between Houston and St. Louis last season surrounding Nolan Arenado," Rome reported. "Arenado is not an Astros target this winter, but the familiarity of both front offices shouldn’t be overlooked."

It still seems like there's more of a chance this offseason than the last one of a deal getting done with someone. Arenado made it clear towards the end of the season about the idea of opening up his preferred team list. The Cardinals have spoken about the need to move on, with Bloom specifically talking about the idea of it potentially being best for both sides to see a trade get done.

Even if there will be more teams to consider, this reportedly does take away an option. After acquiring Correa it's not overtly shocking, but it narrows the market a tad on teams that have had known interest in the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Last year, his list included the Astros, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right now, reports point to the Astros not being interested. The Dodgers picked up Max Muncy's 2026 option. Boston has an opening at third base with Alex Bregman in free agency. The Yankees and Padres are wild cards. Fortunately, there should be other options this offseason.

