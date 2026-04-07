Cardinals Hitting Jackpot With Jordan Walker Breakout

The Jordan Walker redemption tour is in full swing right now and the vibes are high for the St. Louis Cardinals.

There were some fans clamoring for the Cardinals to start Walker down in Triple-A based on some bad Spring Training stats. But, like we said all throughout camp, Spring Training stats don't matter in the grand scheme of things. A bad camp isn't necessarily an indication of what the regular season will bring. It's also important to note that through Spring Training games, the guys on the roster are getting their timing down and also specifically can work on things at game speed. It's not just about getting up to the plate and getting base hits, but getting everything ready for the regular season.

So, while Walker's Spring Training stats were bad. His regular season numbers have been the exact opposite so far this season. They have been phenomenal. Walker has played in 10 games and is slashing .314/.385/.629 with a 1.013 OPS. Wakler has launched three homers, driven in nine runs, stolen one base, walked four times and has two doubles in the campaign so far.

The Jordan Walker Breakout Has Been Great

Apr 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) receives congratulations from second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after he hits a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Last year, Walker finished the 2025 season with -1.7 wins above replacement. He's already at 0.9 wins above replacement in 2026. It's almost crazy to note, but he hasn't finished a season with a positive WAR in his young career yet. But, it's important to say that he is young. He's 23 years old, the same age as JJ Wetherholt. For as excited as everyone is about Wetherholt — and they should be — Walker is just over 100 days older. That's it.

Walker's stats look good, but his advanced metrics somehow are even better. He's in the 96th percentile in xwOBA, 88th percentile in expected batting average, 97th percentile in xSLG, 100th percentile in average exit velocity, 94th percentile in barrel rate, 99th percentile in hard-hit rate, 99th percentile in bat speed and even the 54th percentile in outs above average. He's been great offensively and has shown improvement defensively.

If this is the real deal — which all of the signs are pointing towards — this changes things for St. Louis. Think of all of the excitement around Wetherholt. Walker playing at this level essentially gives the Cardinals two top prospects playing well. Alec Burleson has shown what he can do at this point, Victor Scott II has taken a step forward, Nolan Gorman looks better and Masyn Winn is one of the brightest young shortstops in baseball.

Plus, the rotation has looked better than last year. The bullpen has been bad, though. If this type of production continues, this is going to be a team that surprises people in 2026. It's young, but with all of these firing like this, it can be a .500 time at the very least.