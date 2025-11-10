Cardinals Lose 33-Year-Old Pitcher To Free Agency After 1 Year
The St. Louis Cardinals have been a middle of the pack team for the last few years, but they've still tried to go after some big talent in trades and free agency. They've refused to rebuild, instead chasing a World Series with big trades and veteran talent. But they haven't been able to sustain any success.
Last offseason, the Cardinals began leaning into a rebuild as they didn't chase any talent in free agency. Instead, the Cardinals added Phil Maton on a small contract and shopped a few veteran players. They were reportedly trying to trade Nolan Arenado, but nothing came to fruition.
At the trade deadline, the Cardinals opted to trade a few expiring veterans to further lean into their rebuild. They traded Maton to the Texas Rangers. They moved Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a huge deal while also trading Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox.
This offseason, the Cardinals are likely going to lean even further into their rebuild. They could look to make a few blockbuster trades including one involving Arenado. But before they could make any big moves, they lost a veteran pitcher to free agency.
Cardinals pitcher Zack Weiss elects free agency
The Cardinals lost Zack Weiss this offseason after it was announced that the veteran pitcher had elected free agency. Weiss spent one year with the Cardinals and all of his appearances came at the Triple-A level.
Weiss struggled in Triple-A for the Cardinals. He had a 5.43 ERA across 43 appearances, which isn't the kind of production that sees a player get a big league call up. The Cardinals likely didn't have much of a future for Weiss in St. Louis, so it makes sense why he would opt for free agency.
It's hard to imagine too many teams wanting to give the veteran righty a chance, but there's likely going to be at least one club willing to take a shot on him.
The Cardinals will likely want to turn to younger players on their big-league roster going forward. The team could be full of top prospects before too long.
