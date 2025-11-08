Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Lose 28-Year-Old Hurler To Free Agency After Brief Stint

The Cardinals have a lot of big decisions on their plate in the coming months...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason. They've sat in the middle of the pack for a few years now, but they haven't been able to contend for a World Series. Their roster has gotten older and older with each passing year. Their payroll has been much higher than a team of their success, too.

But now it seems like the Cardinals are headed for a lengthy rebuild that could finally put them in a position to win. They opted out of adding any big-time talent in free agency last winter, which seemingly signaled the beginning of this rebuild. After trading away a few expiring contracts at the trade deadline, the Cardinals are seemingly shopping a few veterans in the offseason.

Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray could be moved in the offseason. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and multiple other Cardinals players could end up traded, too. But before the Cardinals could make any offseason moves, they lost a pitcher.

Cardinals pitcher Anthony Veneziano elects free agency

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Venezian
Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Veneziano (67) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As free agency was opening up for big league clubs, the Cardinals lost pitcher Anthony Veneziano after he elected free agency. Veneziano played a few games with the Cardinals, but it was a very short stint in St. Louis.

Veneziano debuted in the big leagues in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. He played with the Royals and the Miami Marlins in 2024 before ending up with the Cardinals in 2025 after pitching in 24 games for the Marlins.

There are a lot of players electing free agency at this point in time. Not a lot of those players are very impactful because if they were, they wouldn't be able to make a decision like this. The team would keep them on the roster.

But Veneziano is an exception. He's quite talented and has produced some solid results at the big league level. The Cardinals could regret losing him in free agency, especially if he signs with another National League club and has some success.

Veneziano shouldn't have any trouble finding a new team.

Zach Pressnell
