Cardinals May Cut Ties With 6-Year Veteran After World Series
There's going to be more to talk about this offseason than just the trade block for the St. Louis Cardinals.
If you have been following around with the organization since the regular season came to an end, you've likely heard all about how the veterans on the roster -- including Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray -- at least have a chance of not returning. But, those decisions won't come until later in the offseason. There are other decisions the club will have to make first.
Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline is coming up on Nov. 21st. This is in reference to players on the 40-man roster with fewer than six years of MLB service time. Teams have to decide whether to tender contracts or let the players go to free agency. St. Louis will have some decisions to make and MLB.com's John Denton suggested that veteran reliever John King could be a non-tender candidate.
"Who might be a non-tender candidate, and when does the club have to make that decision?The Cardinals have until Nov. 21 to decide which players they will not tender contracts to for the 2026 season," Denton said. "Understandably, they have some difficult decisions to make on a couple of players.
"Lefty reliever John King, who welcomed the birth of his first child in September, could be a non-tender candidate after seeing his ERA jump from 2.85 in 2024 to 4.66 in 2025."
Should the Cardinals bring back John King?
Cardinals fans have known King for a bit. He's a six-year MLB veteran and has been with the Cardinals since coming over during the 2023 season. King spent the first full seasons of his career in Texas and split the 2023 season with Texas and St. Louis. He's been with the Cardinals for the last two full seasons.
The 2025 season wasn't kind to him as he had a 4.66 ERA in 51 appearances. Last year, he was critical to the Cardinals' bullpen with a 2.85 ERA in 56 appearances.
When he came over to St. Louis in 2023 he had a 1.45 ERA in 20 outings. When King is at his best, he's a veteran reliever who is reliable in high-end situations. The 2025 season didn't go his way, but at 31 years old, the Cardinals should try to bring him back even if he does get non-tendered.
The Cardinals' bullpen had the 10th-best bullpen ERA in 2025 at 3.74. The year before, the Cardinals' bullpen was the seventh-best in the league at 3.64. King made just under $2 million in 2025.
If he tendered a deal, he'll likely get a slight raise and even with a tough 2025 season, he may be worth bringing back. He has a 3.80 career ERA in six years. If you cut ties with him by non-tendering him, you might not be able to find an option as good in free agency and as cheap.
