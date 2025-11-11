Cardinals Predicted To Sign Rival Pitcher To 3-Year, $40 Million Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason, which is long overdue for the franchise. After a few years of struggling to stay afloat, the new leadership in St. Louis is seemingly ready to rebuild and plan for the future, which should put the franchise in a good spot going forward.

The Cardinals traded a few expiring contracts at the trade deadline last year. They were able to net a few solid prospects in return for the trio of Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz. As the offseason begins, the Cardinals could ship off more players in trades over the next few months. But the Cardinals could look to add to the roster in a few small ways, too.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Cardinals could sign Zack Littell of the Cincinnati Reds to a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason.

Cardinals could steal Zack Littell from the Reds

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium.

"Since becoming a full-time starter midway through the 2023 campaign, Littell has been quietly solid, making 75 starts with a 3.67 ERA—on par with Nick Pivetta (3.70 ERA in 73 starts) and Pablo López (3.67 ERA in 78 starts)," Miller wrote. "He also just turned 30 in October and is the pitcher from this tier who presents the best case for moving up to the "No. 2 options" level. Could end up being one of the biggest steals of the offseason."

The Cardinals could shop Sonny Gray this winter. With Gray likely on the move, the Cardinals will need to add a veteran to replace him on the roster. Their top prospects seemingly aren't ready for the big leagues at this point, so they could sign a player like Littell to bridge the gap between the current team and the future team.

Littell should be affordable. A three-year, $40 million deal would fit him perfectly while also fitting the Cardinals. Stealing him from the rival Reds would be the cherry on top for St. Louis.

There are other veterans for the Cardinals to explore if they whiff on Littell. But at the end of the day, they need to add a veteran bridge pitcher this winter.

