Cardinals Predicted To Trade All-Star 2B, And It's The Right Move

The St. Louis Cardinals have some big decisions looming this winter. Their roster isn’t set up to contend for a World Series title in 2026, but they have a lot of work to do to set it up well for the future.

Unfortunately, this means several key players will be traded, including some that have become fan favorites. All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan is one of them.

Will Leitch of MLB.com discussed the possibility of Donovan being moved and made a strong case for why trading him is the right decision for the Cardinals after yet another rough season.

Why Trading Brendan Donovan Makes Sense

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) (not pictured) at first base in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“The Cardinals have no better trade chip. Donovan was the Cardinals’ lone All-Star this year, and, despite nagging injuries, he was terrific,” Leitch wrote. “He has played just about anywhere on the diamond (mostly second base and left field), he’s under team control for two more seasons, and there is a sense that he’s this close to combining his on-base skills (.361 career OBP) with some burgeoning power entering his age-29 season.”

Donovan could bring the Cardinals the best haul in return if he is traded. He also has a Gold Glove in addition to his All-Star selection.

The Cardinals have a surplus of left-handed bats and not enough places to put them, and that logjam will only grow once JJ Wetherholt arrives. They need to clear an everyday spot for the young star, and putting him at second base in place of Donovan seems like the logical choice.

The Cardinals need to add young pitching, not just to their farm system but to their Major League roster as well. To get the best quality of pitchers who are at least close to Major League ready, Donovan needs to be one of the first players shipped out.

It won’t help the Cardinals contend in 2026, but it will help them set their roster up for the future and put them in a position to give their younger players more opportunities.

Donovan likely won’t be with the Cardinals for much longer anyway, so it makes sense to capitalize on his value now while they still can instead of holding on and risking an injury that would lower his value.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals can get for him.

