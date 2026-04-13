Cardinals Reportedly Considering Long-Term Rookie Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals may be coming back down to earth a little bit after a hot start to the season. They are 8-7, but recently lost a series to the Boston Red Sox.

One of the main storylines this season for St. Louis has been JJ Wetherholt, their top prospect who made the opening day roster and hit his first career home run. He has cooled off since a hot start, but there is a lot to like about Wetherholt so far.

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently locked up their top prospect Konnor Griffin with a contract extension, and according to Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals are hoping to do the same, but there is a catch.

Cardinals considering long-term plan with JJ Wetherholt

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) slides into second base ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) for a stolen base in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"Wetherholt, after hitting a home run in his debut and a two-run walk-off single in his second game, is 9-for-47 (.191) with one extra-base hit since," Rosenthal wrote. "Still, he remains part of a tremendous class of rookies, and — like any quality young player in today’s game — a candidate for a lucrative long-term contract. He has discussed such a deal with the Cardinals, but the talks have not progressed, according to people briefed on the discussions."

For now, talks haven't progressed, but there is reason to believe that at some point, St. Louis could lock up Wetherholt with a long-term extension. Several teams have already done this dating back to last season. The Red Sox did it with Roman Anthony in August.

Because Wetherholt is now struggling a bit, it might be smart for the Cardinals to wait a little while and see if he can turn his season around. Still, he is the main building block for the Cardinals as they focus on the future and try to create a long-term contender.

The Cardinals are rebuilding and taking a step back from contention, but they are hoping that Wetherholt will be the new face of the franchise in the next few years when they are finally ready to contend again.

The Cardinals have a bright future ahead of them, and at a certain point, they could be in a position to extend Wetherholt, but now just might not be that time. It will be interesting to see if talks progress at any point.

Wetherholt is the main selling point for the future in St. Louis, and if he becomes as good as advertised, it would make sense to extend him.