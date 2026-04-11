Cardinals Should Claim DFA'd Mets Hurler Right Now

While the St. Louis Cardinals have been very good so far this season, they could be even better.

St. Louis is 8-5 on the season. The Cardinals are actually tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central. The Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise and the young roster looks like it can make some noise in 2026. The Cardinals may not make the playoffs this season, but this young roster led by guys like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore, among others, looks like they can at least be competitive.

One way this club could get even better right now would be an improved bullpen. Despite the 8-5 record, the Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball at 5.02. That shouldn't be the case. JoJo Romero hasn't allowed an earned run across seven appearances. Riley O'Brien hasn't allowed an earned run in a league-high eight bullpen appearances, while also leading the league with four saves. So, the club has two relievers performing at an elite level, and yet the overall bullpen ERA is at 5.02. That's brutal. Imagine how high it would be even if O'Brien and Romero were in the 2.00-ERA range?

The Cardinals should take a chance

Mar 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The easiest way to improve the club right now would be adding another bullpen piece and one became available on Saturday who could help. The New York Mets designated veteran lefty Richard Lovelady for assignment despite logging a 3.68 ERA across his first six outings of the season.

That production would be enough to improve the Cardinals' bullpen right now. Plus, if the Cardinals were to place a waiver claim on him and land him, St. Louis very well could have another trade candidate on its hands if it decides to flip guys ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

That's how the Cardinals should be thinking right now. Try to win as many games as possible and then be prepared to add more talent ahead of the trade deadline by trading expendable veterans for prospects. That could be the case with Dustin May.

Ryne Stanek is another guy to watch, but he has struggled. Romero is another guy to watch. Adding a veteran like Lovelady wouldn't be very difficult, could help the team right now, and then would give the team another veteran to trade later on. All in all, there would be very little downside to placing a claim.