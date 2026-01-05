Cardinals Should Prioritize Ex-Dodgers Flamethrower In Free Agency

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to make moves in free agency before Spring Training, they arguably should be with the mindset of helping the team in the short term. But if things don't work out in the first half of the 2026 season, structured in a way that could make a deal tradeable ahead of the summer trade deadline.

One player who fits this description is Dustin May. He is a great addition to this organization. Young, not overly expensive, huge upside, and if things don't go well in the standings overall in the first half of the season could be a valuable trade chip. JoJo Romero has been a trade candidate throughout the offseason so far for the club. Even if he doesn't get moved, the Cardinals should add another bullpen piece after trading Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz away.

With all of that being said, the guy the Cardinals should target is veteran reliever Michael Kopech. The 29-year-old flamethrower made just 14 appearances in 2025 for the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a 2.45 ERA over that stretch. In 2024, he made 24 appearances with the Dodgers and had a 1.13 ERA after being traded from the Chicago White Sox.

Should the Cardinals make this move?

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kopech has one of the best fastballs in baseball and that has been the case for years. He finished in the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity in 2025. He was in the 98th percentile in 2024 in a bigger sample size. Kopech was a high-end prospect years ago as a member of the Boston Red Sox and even reached 105 miles per hour on a fastball back in 2016.

After making 14 appearances in 2025, the Cardinals should be all over this guy and try to get him on a short-term, prove-it deal. Then, if he does shine, the prices of relievers ahead of trade deadlines each year typically are massive. This would be a move that could help in the short term and then net long-term help as well.

