Chaim Bloom Confirms Cardinals Want One More Addition

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals may be one move away from wrapping things up and getting ready for the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

St. Louis' lineup on paper is very lefty-heavy. It already was and then that idea was amplified by trading Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras away. The idea of adding one more right-handed batter has been discussed all offseason and Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom confirmed on Sunday while speaking to Tom Ackerman on "Sports on a Sunday Morning" on KMOX Sports that the club is still looking to fill that hole.

"Yeah we are," Bloom said when asked if he's on the hunt for another right-handed bat. "I sound like a broken record here. We haven't lined up on it just yet. I think I said this last time. There's a couple of guys that we've made some runs at whether it was trades or free agency where it didn't line up with certain guys for various reasons. We're going to continue to do that. Nothing up our sleeve at the moment. I expect that this is something that we'll probably actually go into camp as we continue to look and improve our roster.

The Cardinals are looking to add

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"Again, we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to give [Oli Marmol] and the staff as flexible and as functional of a roster as we can. There is still room to add there. I don't know exactly what that's going to look like yet. It could be a veteran. It could be a younger player. We obviously have room to accommodate some guys. We do like the options who we have in-house. Like I've talked about, there's never a problem with creating more competition and there's never a problem with adding the right type of veteran to the room. Ideally, both. That can help young players find their way."

The offseason is quickly coming to a close and it's been a good one overall for Bloom. Now, it's time for one more addition and then let the season begin.

