Chaim Bloom Gives Insight On Cardinals’ Trade Market After GM Meetings

The hot stove officially is on around Major League Baseball.

The first big signing happened already with Josh Naylor re-upping with the Seattle Mariners. Now, we've seen the first trade get done around the league with the New York Mets sending outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien. Teams are clearly open for business and the St. Louis Cardinals will be one of the biggest teams to watch moving forward.

St. Louis has been in more trade rumors than any other team out there, and yet it was the Mets and Rangers that got the first trade done. Recently, Brendan Donovan has been talked about the most and he reportedly has a large trade market. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are possible trade chips as well, among many others.

Chaim Bloom on the Cardinals' approach moving forward

With the offseason starting to heat up, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom sat down with KMOV reporter Tamar Sher for an interview and talked about the trade interest around the organization.

"I can tell you this coming out of the GM Meetings, we're fortunate to be in a position where there is a lot of interest in the guys we have," Bloom said.

On top of this, Bloom also talked about his mindset a bit now that he's leading the Cardinals.

"I think for me, it's really about tapping back into the things that made this organization for a century-plus." Bloom continued. "... Everybody has been wonderful. I know we're in the honeymoon period. I know people are going to have strong opinions. I love that because it shows how much people care and it's amazing to be in a place where doing this matters so much."

The 2025 Winter Meetings are set to begin on Dec. 7th down in Orlando, Florida. The offseason action is starting a bit early around baseball. Typically, there is a lull around the league right around Thanksgiving and then things really heat up afterward. All of this is to say, there's interest in the Cardinals around the league and we should start to see fireworks very soon.

