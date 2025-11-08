Chaim Bloom’s Front Office Blueprint Could Shape the Cardinals for Years to Come
The 2025-26 offseason marks one of the most crucial periods in recent St. Louis Cardinals history, as the franchise officially begins a new chapter under Chaim Bloom. After taking over for longtime executive John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, Bloom faces the tall task of rebuilding a once-proud organization that fell short of expectations in 2025.
While roster construction for the 2026 season is a top priority, Bloom’s focus extends far beyond adding players. He’s also looking to reshape the front office structure to create a stronger long-term foundation for the organization’s rebuild.
Recently, Bloom discussed the idea of hiring a general manager to work under him — a position that has been vacant since his arrival. While he didn’t set a specific timeline, he acknowledged that filling the role is something that will eventually happen.
Bloom Addresses Potential General Manager Hire
“I expect we will at some point. I don’t know if that’s going to happen this offseason or not,” Bloom said. “If you fast-forward a long way, you look ahead multiple years — I do think we will. But at the moment there are some other things I really wanted to focus on and tackle in terms of our staffing with this organization, so we’ve focused on those. But I expect at some point, we’ll fill that role.”
Bloom’s comments make it clear that he’s taking a measured, thoughtful approach to his first offseason in St. Louis. While fans are eager for action, Bloom appears committed to building sustainable success rather than rushing into decisions.
Who will eventually fill the general manager position remains to be seen. Bloom could look internally for a promotion or explore external candidates from other MLB front offices. Either way, it’s a critical hire that will help shape the Cardinals’ direction for years to come.
For now, Bloom is focused on evaluating every aspect of the organization — from player development and scouting to analytics and coaching — as he sets the tone for a modernized front office that can compete with baseball’s best.
While it may take time for results to show, Bloom’s methodical approach could be exactly what the Cardinals need.
As St. Louis embarks on this new era, patience will be key. The fanbase has grown accustomed to winning, and Bloom’s vision aims to restore that standard. His plans for a revamped front office, combined with a focus on developing young talent, could be the first step toward returning the Cardinals to perennial postseason contention.
