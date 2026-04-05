Jordan Walker Reaches Cardinals Milestone Not Seen Since 1997

While the St. Louis Cardinals didn't get into the win column on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, it was still a huge day for former top prospect Jordan Walker.

The 23-year-old had his best day of the young season so far. Walker went 3-for-4 with one homer, five RBIs, one run scored and one stolen base. He certainly filled up the box score, to say the least. In fact, Walker became the first Cardinals outfielder to have a grand slam, stolen base and at least three hits in a game since former All-Star Ray Lankford way back in 1997, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

"Jordan Walker today is the first Cardinals outfielder with a grand slam, a stolen base, and at least three hits in the same game since Ray Lankford on May 7, 1997," Jones wrote. "I have yet to find a player who matches all of those criteria and had an OF assist, as Walker did today."

The Cardinals outfielder had a massive day on Saturday

Apr 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) walks off the field before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Walker is just 23 years old and now is slashing .296/.367/.593 with a .960 OPS in eight games with two homers, eight RBIs, three walks and two doubles for St. Louis. It's a small sample size, but it's much better than what he was doing in Spring Training.

In Spring Training, Walker slashed .205/.255/.273 with a .528 OPS in 14 games played. Over that span, he hit one homer, drove in three runs and walked three times. Now, both cases are small sample sizes, but you'd much rather be on the positive side in the regular season like he has been, than what he was doing in Spring Training. Also, of course, the numbers in Spring Training don't count anyway. What he has done in the regular season so far counts and has been extremely encouraging.

If this is the type of player the Cardinals are getting in 2026, they could very well end up having an above-average outfield. A red-hot Walker and Victor Scott II are a very good start for the long-term future of the club in the outfield. Left field is still up in the air. But if the Cardinals just need to sort out one of the three spots instead of two, then that is obviously positive.

Again, the sample size is small. But Walker has shown everything you could hope for as a Cardinals fan so far this season.