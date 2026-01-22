Yadier Molina May Not Be Only Cardinals Great to Return in 2026

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans got some good news when it was announced that future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina would be officially returning as a special assistant to Chaim Bloom.

Molina made a few guest appearances last year as a coach, which was popular with the fanbase. This role will include coaching and instructing the organization's young catchers, which could give the Cardinals a major advantage as they continue their rebuild.

However, Molina may not be the only fan favorite to make his return. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed two other former Cardinals that the organization would like to have back in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Two Cardinals Greats Asked to Return for 2026

St. Louis' Adam Wainwright hits during MLB's Home Run Derby X at Principal Park on Aug. 30, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Adam Wainwright has been invited to spend time in uniform at spring training, and David Freese has been asked to return after his experience as a guest this past year at spring training. Freese, the World Series MVP and hometown star, and the Cardinals have also explored if a formal role would be a fit for him," Goold wrote.

Wainwright was a two-time World Series champion for the Cardinals. He is best known for his 200 career wins, all with St. Louis, three All-Star appearances, several top three finishes in the Cy Young race, two 20-win seasons and closing out the 2006 NLCS and World Series.

He retired after the 2023 season, one year after Molina and Albert Pujols walked away.

Freese was the top prospect acquired in the Jim Edmonds trade in 2007. Like Wainwright, he made his mark on the organization and is a fan favorite. Having one or both of them back in uniform at spring training would be huge for the Cardinals.

Wainwright can share his wisdom with the Cardinals' crop of young pitchers and help mold them into more reliable arms going forward. Without an ace, Wainwright's voice will be especially influential if he decides to return.

Freese too, brings a lot of knowledge and can share his experience as a hometown hero with younger players. This would make for some fun storylines in spring training and add a little excitement for Cardinals fans despite the team being in a full rebuild under Bloom.

We'll see if these franchise greats accept their invitations.

More MLB: Two Cardinals Legends Who Could Follow Yadier Molina Home