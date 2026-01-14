Mets, Cardinals Linked In Potential Trade Involving 5-Year Veteran

Remember when the St. Louis Cardinals had a seemingly endless supply of outfielders?

Since the end of 2023, the Cardinals have parted ways with Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman, and Dylan Carlson. Lars Nootbaar was seemingly the one building block left over, but he's crept closer to free agency and now looks like a potential trade candidate.

We've heard that the Cardinals might be willing to trade Nootbaar, but not necessarily which teams might be interested. On Wednesday, however, a team was specifically linked to Nootbaar by one of the sport's top insiders.

Are Mets a prime fit to trade for Nootbaar?

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Nootbaar is "worth watching" as a potential fit for the New York Mets, who have a big hole in their outfield after the trades of Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil.

"Teams in the trade market have plenty of interest in a farm system that has drastically improved in recent years," Passan wrote.

"Whether it's trading for Freddy Peralta or potentially Tarik Skubal on the pitching side or someone who would require less in return on the hitting side (Lars Nootbaar is worth watching), the Mets are one of the few teams that can get whoever they want."

For the purpose of context, Passan confirmed that the Mets had an offer of $50 million per year on the table for Kyle Tucker, whose decision is expected sometime within the next week. If they nabbed Tucker, they'd be less likely to go for Nootbaar, one would expect.

That said, the Toronto Blue Jays still may be the more likely fit for Tucker, since they're seemingly willing to make him a much longer offer. And the Mets, who still have a lot of work to do, could pivot to Nootbaar and a top-tier pitcher if they miss out.

With two years left on his contract, and coming off a rough season by his standards, Nootbaar isn't someone the Cardinals need to trade. But he no longer looks like a piece of whatever future contending roster St. Louis builds, so they can certainly be opportunistic if a team comes calling.

