Predicting The Major Offseason Decisions Facing The Cardinals This Winter

Unlike last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals should be busy in the winter months leading up to 2026. Times are certainly difficult in St. Louis with the team now rebuilding instead of contending.

But Chaim Bloom has a plan that has already been put in motion. The Cardinals will make several moves this winter that shape the franchise for years to come.

The roster is certainly going to look different than it did in 2025, and it will be interesting to see how. But as the offseason progresses, here are a few predictions on what decisions will be made in the coming weeks.

Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado And Brendan Donovan Will All Be Traded

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) chats with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals may face some difficulty moving players on high-dollar contracts, particularly Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. The money remaining on both those deals may make teams hesitate a little.

However, as long as the Cardinals are willing to offset some of that and eat a little more money, then it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. That might be the best way to ensure a good return.

As for Donovan, he is their top trade chip and carries the most value. They can bring back a lot for him. Once he is traded, a spot will be cleared for JJ Wetherholt.

Ryan Helsley Or Phil Maton Will Return

Sep 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals bullpen was a strength in 2025, even after Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz were traded at the deadline. But they could still use a little help at the back end of the pen, especially with Kyle Leahy being stretched out as a starter.

For that, they can turn to one of two relievers traded away in July, Helsley and Maton themselves. They don’t need both now that Riley O’Brien has emerged, but adding one of them would strengthen their bullpen significantly.

Maton was signed to a one-year, $2 million contract during spring training. He’ll be a little more expensive this time around after posting a 2.79 ERA in the regular season, but he can help bridge the gap to O’Brien or JoJo Romero.

As for Helsley, his stock has likely gone down after he posted a 7.20 ERA with the New York Mets, meaning he’ll probably have to settle for a one-year deal. But that should put him right in the conversation for relievers Bloom might target, and he’s a proven closer with a solid track record that could transform the bullpen.

