Nolan Arenado Reflects on Cardinals Tenure After 'Tough' 2 Years Before Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are returning to Busch Stadium on Monday night and an old friend will be in town.

The Cardinals wrapped up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and will kick off a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. With the Cardinals welcoming the Diamondbacks to town, that means that former Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is back and will face off against his old team for the first time at Busch Stadium since being traded this past offseason.

On Monday, Arenado spoke to the media beforehand about his experience in St. Louis and unsurprisingly had glowing things to say.

"I've thought about that," Arenado said. "I would say that the first three years were amazing. I really enjoyed it. The last two were tough. Obviously, from a performance side and then from a team side, it was tough. But I enjoyed every moment that I had here. Played good baseball here. I think about the 2022 season all the time.

Nolan Arenado Is Back For A Few Days

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) turns a double play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"Not just for me, but watching [Albert Pujols] and [Paul Goldschmidt] winning the MVP. It's like, that was just a fun year. And then obviously, all of the guys and the coaches throughout the years here. I love those guys. I miss them. We've got a great group here, but it was a good, special bond with a lot of those guys over there."

Nolan Arenado is back Busch Stadium today, in his first game as a visitor since he was traded this offseason.



Admits his last two seasons were “tough” in St. Louis. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/1MuAOLfzwc — Zach Parnes (@ZParnesTV) June 22, 2026

Arenado was everything the Cardinals could have ever hoped for. The Cardinals acquired him from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2021 season and he was awesome for the club for a long time. Arenado played five seasons for the Cardinals and earned three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove Awards, and a Silver Slugger Award.

Arenado finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2022. That year, he finished just behind Manny Machado and former teammate, 2022 MVP, Paul Goldschmidt.

Arenado gave the Cardinals another big-time star that they were looking for at a position of need at third base. This past offseason, he was traded to the Diamondbacks after over a year of trade rumors. It's unfortunate that the partnership didn't lead to a World Series title.

Now, he's coming back to town with a .239/.316/.387 eight homers, and 31 RBIs in 72 games played. He's already at 1.2 wins above replacement. In comparison, last season, he finished the season with 1.3 wins above replacement. Arenado is missed. Although the timing was right for both sides for the split.