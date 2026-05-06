St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Lineup: JJ Wetherholt, Iván Herrera Lead Way

The St. Louis Cardinals will go for a sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis kicked off a three-game series against the Brewers on Monday with a win. The second game of the series was postponed to July. On Wednesday, the Cardinals will conclude the first series between these two National League Central rivals of the 2026 season. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cardinals shared their lineup for the matchup and it's the exact same lineup that the club rolled out on Monday.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup vs. Milwaukee Brewers (May 6, 2026)

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Back at it at Busch! pic.twitter.com/ISHnlZgCtn — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 6, 2026

1. JJ Wetherholt, SS

2. Iván Herrera, DH

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Masyn Winn, SS

7. Nathan Church, LF

8. Pedro Pagés, C

9. Victor Scott, CF

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio looks on from the dugout during game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he recovers from an injury at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

1. Sal Frelick, RF

2. Jackson Chourio, CF

3. Brice Turang, 2B

4. William Contreras, C

5. Jake Bauers, 1B

6. Andrew Vaughn, DH

7. Tyler Black, LF

8. David Hamilton, 3B

9. Joey Ortiz, SS

Initially, the Brewers had Garrett Mitchell at the top of the order and playing center field, but he was scratched from the lineup shortly before the series finale.

Overall, the Cardinals entered the contest with a 21-14 record in second place in the National League Central. St. Louis was just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division. The Brewers, on the other hand, entered the contest with an 18-16 record and in fourth place in the division ahead of just the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates entered the day on Wednesday at 19-17.

There are few teams around baseball who have been more surprising than the Cardinals. While this is the case, what should be a scary thought for teams around the league is the fact that the Cardinals could be even better. Right now, the Cardinals are 22nd in the league in team ERA at 4.50 and are 10th in runs scored at 172.

Despite this, the Cardinals are tied for the fourth-best record in the National League with the San Diego Padres behind just the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Simply put, the Cardinals just find ways to win games. Sometimes that means an explosive performance from the offense. Sometimes that means great pitching. Either way, this club is gritty and already has beaten the Brewers once and will have a chance to do so again on Wednesday with Andre Pallante taking the mound.