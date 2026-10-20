What It Would Take Cardinals to Sign Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm

The St. Louis Cardinals are actually in a good place right now across the vast majority of the positions on the field. The outfield is set. St. Louis is loaded behind the plate. And, the vast majority of the infield is seemingly set heading into 2027. The only position to really think about this offseason is third base.

Because of this, Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm has been floated as a potential fit. He arguably will be the No. 1 available third baseman in free agency this winter, unless Bo Bichette opts out of his deal with the New York Mets and enters free agency. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also reported that St. Louis is "open" to adding a short-term third baseman this offseason. The idea of the Cardinals targeting Bohm hinges on the idea of a short-term deal. If Bohm settles for a pillow deal, then it could make sense. If he is looking for more, the Cardinals won't be the team for him.

For Bohm, his current projected market value is just over $37 million across three seasons, per Spotrac. In a perfect world, a one-year deal or a one-year deal with a second-year option would be ideal for St. Louis. But if a three-year deal is the market, this price tag should be something in the Cardinals' range.

Should Alec Bohm Be An Option For St. Louis?

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) looks on before game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A $37 million deal over three years would hold an annual value of just over $12.33 million. Last offseason, the Cardinals handed Dustin May a one-year, $12.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2027. May no longer is in the organization as he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. If Bohm ends up landing a deal in that price range, the Cardinals can afford him.

A three-year deal arguably would be on the longer side, but at 30 years old it also would be a bit surprising for him to actually want a deal in that range. He's a former All-Star who struggled out of the gate in 2026, but was significantly better down the stretch. If he can put together another season in which he looks like the All-Star he was a few years ago, he'd get a lot more money.

Right now, Bohm's projected annual market value is something the Cardinals can afford. The real question is how long of a deal the former All-Star is looking for. If it's on the shorter side, St. Louis should absolutely be in the mix.