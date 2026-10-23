The Cardinals' Biggest Free-Agent Decision Is About More Than One Player

The St. Louis Cardinals don't have many internal free agent decisions to make this winter.

That's in large part because St. Louis has traded away most of the veterans on the roster. The vast majority of the team right now is under team control for the 2027 season and beyond. But there will be a decision that needs to be made shortly after the World Series comes to an end. Ryne Stanek has a $6 million club option for the 2027. The Cardinals will have to decide within five days of the World Series coming to an end if they should pick it up, or let Stanek walk to free agency.

Arguably, $6 million for a 35-year-old reliever would be a bit steep for a team that is still rebuilding. But that doesn't mean that he's not worth the price. Stanek actually was awesome for the vast majority of the 2026 season. From April 30 through the end of the season, Stanek logged a 2.84 ERA in 56 appearances across 50 2/3 innings of work. The Cardinals certainly could've found a new home for him ahead of the trade deadline, but opted to keep him instead.

What Should The Cardinals Do With Ryne Stanek?

Sep 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The option decision will show some insight into how the club views the rebuild process. If the Cardinals opt to hand $6 million to a veteran reliever, that will show that St. Louis views itself as a bit closer to where they want to be, although it doesn't mean the Cardinals expect to contend in 2027. Again, Stanek was great for much of the 2026 season. He has a 3.87 career ERA in 10 seasons and is the type of hurler who fans likely would want the Cardinals to sign if he were a free agent.

The bullpen was a weakness for the Cardinals in 2026, but Stanek wasn't the reason why. Do you invest and keep a veteran around who can not only help, but lead the young guys? Or, do you cut bait based on the cost and try to add cheaper hurlers? Again, this decision will tell a lot about how the Cardinals view the offseason as a whole. In the grand scheme of things, $6 million for a dependable veteran reliever isn't a whole lot. If the Cardinals are willing to pay that price, it would be a good sign for the Cardinals to also add elsewhere.

If the Cardinals aren't willing to invest just yet, that will be telling about where the Cardinals stand internally in their rebuild. This isn't to say Stanek is a perfect option. But he would be a good one and also could be a trade candidate if he pitched as he did for the vast majority of the 2026 season again. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep him.