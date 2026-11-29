The St. Louis Cardinals have the young talent to improve and make some noise in the National League Central in 2027, but the organization hasn't done much this offseason to supplement the roster.

It shouldn't be the biggest shock in the world that the Cardinals haven't been uber-aggressive in free agency. The Cardinals have been clear that the 2027 campaign is being viewed like the 2026 season. But it arguably is a bit surprising that there really hasn't been anything done to move the needle. With the Cardinals having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, they could've afforded most of the one-year deals that have been given out. But the Cardinals have stayed on the periphery and the biggest move to show for the organization is the signing of veteran hurler Griffin Canning to a one-year deal worth just over $3 million. The perception around the move hasn't been overtly positive. For example, ESPN gave it a D+ grade.

"Grade: D+. ... A team that rarely dips into free agency appears to be following that history once again," David Schoenfield wrote. "The money is minimal, so the grade is more reflective of the Cardinals not going after a bigger fish. To be fair, their rotation did rank 12th in ERA, plus the Cardinals return four starters who made 29-plus starts, but the rotation also ranked 24th in strikeout rate and 27th in exit velocity allowed. Unless a Michael King signing comes out of nowhere, there's no reason to expect dramatic improvement for 2027."

What's Next For St. Louis?

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning (17) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Canning deal, initially it seemed like he would be brought in to help out the starting rotation, which needs a veteran in the mix.

But that isn't the case.

Reports surfaced, including from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicating that Canning is going to be used as a reliever in St. Louis. The Cardinals' bullpen was a major weakness in 2026. On paper, Canning should help. But he's also coming off a season in which he logged a 5.68 ERA in 30 total appearances with the San Diego Padres, including 11 starts. Canning made 19 relief appearances in 2026. In total, he has made 24 relief appearances in his seven-year big league career.

The money for Canning is cheap and certainly worth the risk. But with both starters and relievers out there with the most consistent track records, it's not shocking that the perception hasn't been extremely positive. The Cardinals arguably aren't very far away from being competitive. On the position player side of the ball, the Cardinals are in an excellent spot and really don't need to go out and add. But pitching remains a weakness. When guys like Tanner Franklin, Tekoah Roby, Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje make the jump to the big leagues, this could change. But it's too early to tell if that will be 2027 Opening Day, or later.

The Cardinals don't need to be the New York Mets and hand out massive deals after massive deals. But the roster does need a boost and the club hasn't necessarily plugged its roster holes yet. The Cleveland Guardians gave Kris Bubic $17.5 million over one season. That's the type of deal St. Louis needs. But hurlers are coming off the board quickly. Someone like Shane Bieber would be the perfect fit, if the Cardinals are willing to make a splash on a short-term deal.