The Cardinals Player Whose Trade Value May Not Get Higher (And Why They ShouldTrade Him)

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot to consider this offseason after a 2026 that brought clear progress to the organization, but there's still a lot of room for growth.

St. Louis ripped the Band-Aid off before the 2026 campaign and traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. Rather than walking a fine line between rebuilding and high-priced veterans, the Cardinals fully initiated a youth movement. While it didn't lead to a playoff spot in 2026, it's going to be a positive in the long run. But there's still more work to do and one player to watch this winter should be catcher/designated hitter Ivan Herrera.

Herrera is under team control through the 2029 season. While this is the case, he's someone that the Cardinals' front office should at least listen on this winter when it comes to trade talks. Back in July, Herrera was floated as a right-handed bat to watch before the trade deadline. Ultimately, the Cardinals opted against making any sort of deal. This winter, the Cardinals should listen, if they want to bring more top prospects to town.

The Cardinals Should At Least Listen On Ivan Herrera

Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herrera is just 26 years old and he earned the first All-Star nod of his career in 2026. So, if there ever was a time to try to cash in, it would be now. He hit 19 home runs and drove in 69 runs, while slashing .241/.353/.382 with a .735 OPS in 161 games played. After injuries impacted him in 2025, Herrera was able to stay healthy, which also helps his case in the trade market.

It's unknown what his role will look like with St. Louis moving forward. He's great offensively, but hasn't been great defensively behind the plate. With Leo Bernal in the mix, the Cardinals seemingly are set with a starter behind the plate. Soon enough, Rainiel Rodriguez will put himself into the conversation to get the call to the big leagues. Also, Jimmy Crooks is still in the organization, who was a top prospect in his own right. So, consistent playing time behind the plate may not be there for Herrera. St. Louis could always use him as a designated hitter, but then you're tying up the spot with one player and don't have the same roster flexibility. He has gotten some time at first base and left field in his big league career and has been alright defensively in those spots.

All in all, he has positional question marks with St. Louis. But there are clubs out there around the league that don't have the same catching depth. Or, could use a righty DH. That's why the Cardinals should be at least considering a move this winter. He's 26 years old and is coming off an All-Star season with three more seasons of team control. He would bring a haul back to town. And, even if the Cardinals did trade him, they'd be fine in the long run. The Cardinals would still be loaded behind the plate and could easily fill the DH spot.

Herrera has been good in St. Louis, but the Cardinals should at least consider a deal this winter. There may not be a better time to get a big return.