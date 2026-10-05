One Bold Cardinals-Braves Trade That Actually Makes Sense

One thing that the St. Louis Cardinals arguably need this offseason is to add another veteran starting pitcher.

Entering the 2027 campaign, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy are the three guys most likely to still be in the rotation next season. McGreevy is 26 years old, Pallante is 28 years old and Leahy is 29 years old. Beyond these three, the Cardinals have Quinn Mathews, who is 26 years old and could be in the rotation. Matthew Liberatore is 26 years old as well, but arguably should be shifted to the bullpen. Then, the Cardinals have a handful of intriguing prospects towards the top of the farm system.

The Cardinals are set up well for the future in the rotation, but should be in the market for another guy with experience — and upside — under his belt. Enter the Atlanta Braves. In September, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Braves tried shopping Strider at the trade deadline. If they do it again this winter, he's the guy the Cardinals should push some chips onto the table to go get. Here's the type of mock trade the Cardinals should offer.

Cardinals Receive: Spencer Strider

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braves Receive: RHP Tanner Franklin (STL's No. 6 prospect), OF Colton Ledbetter, INF Nolan Gorman

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are still in the early stages of a rebuild under Chaim Bloom, but Strider is the type of player you make a run at if he is available. Strider is still just 27 years old, but he's a six-year veteran and a one-time All-Star with a career 3.86 ERA in 98 total big league appearances. Plus, he's under contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons before a club option for the 2029 season. This is a guy who if he can stay healthy, is an ace-level hurler. That's what the Cardinals need.

Imagine a long-term rotation with Strider, Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje and then some combination of McGreevy, Leahy and Pallante? That's the type of rotation that would win a lot of games.

The Cardinals aren't likely to deal away a lot of top prospects at this point. But in this scenario, the Cardinals would still have an excess, even if it happened. The Braves have questionable pitching depth. That's why Franklin is included here. But even if he wasn't in the organization any longer, the Cardinals would still have a handful of top pitching prospects towards the top of the farm system. Ledbetter was good in 2026 down in the minors, but the Cardinals are loaded in the outfield, plus No. 11 prospect Josiah Ragsdale has the upside to make an impact in the majors in the not-so-distant future. Gorman isn't the answer for the Cardinals. Maybe, a change of scenery would help him.

At the end of the day, it would be a bit of a surprise to see the Cardinals go out and make a splash. But if Strider becomes available, he's the type of guy for St. Louis to target.