The One Lefty Trade Candidate Who Could Instantly Boost Cardinals' Rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a rut right now.

St. Louis dropped the series opener of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Friday, 4-0. Michael McGreevy took the mound and pitched six shutout innings, but the bullpen struggled with George Soriano and Max Rajcic allowing two runs apiece. Plus, the offense stalled and mustered up just three base hits.

It wasn't the Cardinals' night and now St. Louis has lost three games in a row and six of its last 10 games. Now, St. Louis is just five games above .500 at 42-37 and eight games behind the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis also is a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for second place in the division. St. Louis also is on the outside looking in on the National League Wild Card race and is a half-game behind the Cubs and the San Diego Padres for a spot.

While the Cardinals are unlikely to make any big deal this summer if they are just a few games over .500, they should have their eyes on the Los Angeles Angels right now. On Friday, it was announced that old friend John Mozeliak has been appointed as the Los Angeles Angels' interim general manager with Perry Minasian fired. The Cardinals have made it clear that they won't take "shortcuts" this summer ahead of the trade deadline. So, don't expect to see any deals for rentals. The idea of trading for someone with years of control shouldn't be completely out of the picture, though. If Mozeliak and the Angels are willing to talk, the Cardinals should have their eyes on lefty Reid Detmers.

Detmers has made 16 starts this season and has a 3.93 ERA and has racked up 1.5 wins above replacement across 94 innings of work. He also has two more seasons of control beyond the 2026 season. Trade buzz has picked up around Detmers this season, including from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Mozeliak is obviously familiar with the Cardinals' farm system after helping to build it. If the Angels are going to blow things up, Detmers would likely be a good trade chip. Here's a mock trade the two sides should consider.

Cardinals-Angels Reid Detmers Mock Trade

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Cardinals Receive: LHP Reid Detmers

Angels Receive: C Jimmy Crooks, RHP Tink Hence (STL's No. 14 prospect)

There's a chance that this package wouldn't be enough. If so, the Cardinals could throw in another prospect, like left-handed hurler Cade Crossland (STL's No. 23 prospect). In this scenario, the Cardinals would trade from their surplus of exciting catching prospects and a former top pitching prospect who is just 23 years old, for the 26-year-old Detmers.

The Angels have a solid catcher in Logan O'Hoppe, but he has just two more seasons of control. If the Angels are going to sell off pieces, O'Hoppe is someone who could bring value back and then you slide Crooks in as the starter.

The Cardinals have dealt with adversity at points throughout the season and have responded each time. The biggest reason for the club's struggles right now is the pitching. Over the last seven days, St. Louis has the 27th-ranked team ERA at 5.40. If you expand out and look at the club over the last 15 days, that number is the same.

Pitching has been a problem recently. Matthew Liberatore is the biggest reason why, from a rotation point of view. Over his last three starts, he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched, five runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched, and six runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. The rotation could use a boost and Liberatore arguably could use a reset, either in the bullpen or Triple-A. If the Cardinals could go out and add a hurler, like Detmers, it would give the club what they need in the rotation now, and for the next few years.