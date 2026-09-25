The Stat That Should Have Cardinals Fans Excited For The Future

Despite missing the postseason and finishing with a negative record for the second straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals should be content with their performance this year.

The Cardinals were expected to be nowhere near as successful as they were this season after entering a full-scale rebuild. St. Louis sold off plenty of talented stars and veterans during the offseason and at the trade deadline, yet its young core took a massive step forward in its development.

JJ Wetherholt emerged as one of the league's best defensive second basemen and a top contender to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker have turned into bona fide sluggers, each mashing over 20 home runs and driving in 100 runs, with Walker earning an All-Star selection. Masyn Winn has also been productive after earning a Gold Glove Award last season, creating a solid middle-infield tandem with Wetherholt.

The Cardinals' young core has impressed this season

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's unfortunate St. Louis won't be playing baseball in October, but the team was surprisingly right in the thick of the playoff race for most of the season. Cardinals fans should be excited for what the future holds for the organization, especially with their young core of offensive players combining for a 17.2 WAR this season.

"The Cardinals exceeded expectations for several months, but 2026 still ultimately served as a rebuilding year," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote on Thursday. "The biggest positive takeaway has been the formation of a legitimate offensive core. Jordan Walker (127 OPS+, 28 HR, 100 RBI, 3.5 WAR) and Alec Burleson (130 OPS+, 23 HR, 111 RBI) have been a dynamic one-two punch in the middle of the lineup. The middle infield tandem of JJ Wetherholt (4.6 WAR) and Masyn Winn (2.8 WAR) has been rock solid, while Iván Herrera (3.0 WAR) earned his first All-Star selection."

Despite missing out on the playoffs, this season has been monumental for the Cardinals' outlook. By prioritizing player development and trading away some of their star players, the Cardinals opened the door for more young talent to get playing time in the big leagues, which seems to have paid off.

After this season, St. Louis' offensive core appears set for the near future. The Cardinals' pitching staff is not as solidified. After how well Wetherholt, Winn, Burleson and Walker performed this season, the team should prioritize improving the bullpen and perhaps adding a front-end hurler to accelerate its rebuild.