Third Base Competition 'Wide Open' For Cardinals This Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals had a surprisingly positive season, but even with their success, there are clear gaps in their lineup that the team needs to address during the offseason.

This season has showcased that St. Louis is further ahead in its rebuild than initially expected. Despite trading away star players in the offseason, the Cardinals competed at a high level this year and were in the thick of the playoff race for much of the season. JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson all took massive steps forward in their development, but not every position is set for the team's future.

Who will be St. Louis' third baseman next year?

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals' bullpen could use improvement next season, as they have blown 30 saves this year, but on the offense, third base should be their biggest priority. St. Louis had poor production at third base for practically the entire season. It's anyone's guess who will claim the starting spot at the position next season.

"On Saturday, Marmol told reporters that the third-base competition is 'wide open' -- and for good reason," MLB.com's Josh Jacobs wrote on Monday. "Through 156 games, Cardinals third basemen have slashed .215/.278/.352, all marks that rank in the bottom six among MLB teams. That’s not good enough for what is supposed to be a premium offensive position, and the Cardinals know that.

"Nolan Gorman failed to run with the job in his opportunities (.585 OPS in 258 at-bats). Blaze Jordan showed flashes during his rookie campaign, while Thomas Saggese has been swinging a hot bat since being recalled from Triple-A. Both are contenders for the role in ‘27, as is utility man José Fermín, but that shouldn’t stop the Cardinals from exploring other options."

Saggese has spent his entire three-season career with the Cardinals, and though he's played well recently, the 24-year-old was optioned earlier this season after his inconsistent performance. Saggese is still young, as is Jordan, who slashed .247/.276/.382 with three home runs and 28 runs batted in across 58 games played in his rookie season.

The Cardinals are unlikely to be super aggressive in upgrading the roster with an external addition this offseason, especially since they just traded Nolan Arenado away this past offseason. It's more likely the team will go with a young option, hoping for a big performance jump similar to Walker's this season.

Though Jordan and Saggese are likely the top two candidates competing for the starting third base job, prospects Jesús Báez and Rainiel Rodriguez could be intriguing options to monitor this offseason.