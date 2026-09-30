The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Cardinals This Winter

The St. Louis Cardinals defied expectations this season, and much of their success should be attributed to Alec Burleson.

After beginning a full-scale rebuild last offseason, trading away plenty of talented players, the Cardinals were not expected to be a good team. Despite not making waves in free agency last year, St. Louis managed to stay in the thick of the playoff race for most of the season, even after trading away multiple players at the trade deadline.

The Cardinals bolstered their farm system with their trades, focusing on building for the future rather than the present. As St. Louis makes decisions this offseason, one of the most interesting things to watch is whether the team gives Burleson a long-term extension, which will likely wind up being the team's toughest contract decision.

Burleson took his game to a new level this year

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, September 25, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burleson was unreal for the Cardinals this year. The 27-year-old was one of the team's biggest offensive contributors, slashing .279/.343/.473 with 37 doubles, 26 home runs and 116 RBIs across 160 appearances. Burleson led all of baseball with his 116 runs batted in, and he set career highs in nearly every offensive category.

In addition to being one of the most important players for the Cardinals' offense, Burleson was also a stout defender after he moved to first base. The five-year veteran had nearly 1,200 putouts in his first year at first base and has expressed interest in signing a long-term extension.

With how well Burleson played this season, it will be interesting to see if St. Louis commits to him long-term. He has two years left of arbitration eligibility and is under team control through the 2028 season. Burleson is set for a massive raise from his $3.3 million 2026 salary in arbitration after blossoming into a star, but the Cardinals need to decide whether to strike now or wait.

St. Louis does not have much guaranteed money on the books long-term, aside from the extension the team gave rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt earlier this season, but extending Burleson now will still likely be a tough decision. After such an impressive year, locking down the veteran first baseman would be a massive financial commitment, and the Cardinals likely have a massive Jordan Walker extension in the back of their minds as well.

Ultimately, Burleson has become a foundational piece of the Cardinals' roster, and the team should heavily pursue a long-term extension this offseason to secure a key player for the future.