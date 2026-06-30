Three Cardinals Dynamic Prospects Earn Spots in Latest MLB Top 100

Whether or not the St. Louis Cardinals make the playoffs this season, the long-term outlook of the organization is extremely bright right now.

First and foremost, the Cardinals have found success this season in the majors with a very young roster. The Cardinals are the youngest team in baseball with an average age of 26.7 years old. The Cardinals are 43-38 at the midway point of the 2026 season and have performed well above expectations. A big reason why this is the case, is that young guys like Jordan Walker (24 years old), JJ Wetherholt (23 years old), Michael McGreevy (25 years old), and Iván Herrera (26 years old) have all stepped up, among many others.

For as good as the Cardinals are right now, they're just going to get better. The Cardinals' farm system is loaded. St. Louis entered the season with the second-ranked farm system in baseball, per Baseball America.

The Cardinals' Future Is Extremely Bright

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Over the course of the season so far, we've seen guys thrive. For example, both Jimmy Crooks and Blaze Jordan earned themselves promotions to the big leagues. There are guys down in the minors who aren't up in the majors yet, but will get their shots at some point. Outfielder Joshua Báez is the biggest example right now with 26 homers and 65 RBIs down in Triple-A in just 72 games. He's not just an elite prospect for the Cardinals, but he's viewed among the best overall in baseball. And he's not the only Cardinals prospect viewed in that way.

On Monday, MLB.com released its updated list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. St. Louis landed three prospects on the list: catcher Rainiel Rodriguez (No. 13), pitcher Liam Doyle (No. 23) and Báez (No. 50).

Báez is the closest to the big leagues and should be up in the majors in the very near future.

Both Rodriguez and Doyle are down in Double-A, but their time will come as well. Rodriguez has played in 63 games so far this season overall and is slashing .288/.395/.463 with an .858 OPS, nine homers and 40 RBIs in High-A and Double-A. Rodriguez is known as one of the best pure hitters in the Cardinals' organization as a whole and is just 19 years old. He's two steps away from the majors, despite being so young. The fact that he's already viewed as the No. 13 overall prospect in the game is insane and is just going to rise.

Doyle was the Cardinals' first-round pick last year and he has a 5.82 ERA in 13 starts so far this season in Double-A. But there's no cause for concern. Doyle has been attempting to develop his secondary pitches in real-time down in Double-A. There's always going to be a learning curve. But he has flashed his big-time potential with 71 strikeouts in just 51 innings pitched. He has a fastball that could already play in the majors. It's that good.

All in all, the future is very bright in St. Louis.