Cardinals $2 Million Reliever Could Help Phillies Fill Biggest Deadline Need
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing much better baseball following a six-game losing streak. After back-to-back series wins, they are back to six games above the .500 mark and only one game back in the National League Wild Card race.
However, whether they will buy or sell remains to be seen. They have pieces that other contenders could use in order to make a run, but would trading these pieces be beneficial is the question they must ask themselves.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report noted that the Philadelphia Phillies need a high-leverage reliever. The Cardinals could help with that by sending Phil Maton their way.
"The bullpen was a need for the Phillies before José Alvarado failed a PED test, and it's certainly a priority for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski as the team's top reliever continues to serve a suspension that will make him ineligible for the postseason," Kelly wrote.
"Dombrowski has largely resisted utilizing major resources on the bullpen during his time leading the Philadelphia front office, but if the team wants to emerge from a deep National League this October, that's going to have to change."
Maton is 1-2 with a 1.84 ERA in 31 appearances with St. Louis thus far. He was the Cardinals' only free agent signing, joining the team on a one-year, $2 million contract.
Given his success, Maton could bring back a solid return and help the Cardinals replenish their minor league pitching stock after all of the injuries they have dealt with.
