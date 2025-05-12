Cardinals Have Received No Interest In $260 Million 8x All-Star, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have found their groove after a rough start to the 2025 season. They have now won eight consecutive games for the first time since 2021 and are three games above the .500 mark at 22-19.
They also are just one game back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Their trade deadline strategy is unknown at the moment. With months to go until July 31, the Cardinals could make moves in either direction. Last offseason they tried to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, but to no avail.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided the latest on the star third baseman's trade market on Sunday.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," Nightengale wrote.
After Arenado rejected a trade to the Astros, the Cardinals attempted to trade Arenado to the Boston Red Sox. Boston was on his list of teams he would accept a trade to, and the Red Sox even had interest.
However, their interest in Alex Bregman was stronger, and he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston. As such, Arenado remains in St. Louis.
The 34-year-old is hitting .270/.352/.426 with four home runs, 16 RBI and a .778 OPS to start the season. With the Cardinals on a winning streak, an Arenado trade appears unlikely.
But even if the Cardinals sell at the trade deadline, it appears that teams aren't showing any interest in acquiring him.
