Cardinals Lackluster Offseason 'Befuddled' Executives, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals had a very disappointing offseason. Despite promising their fans a "reset," they accomplished nothing as it pertains to the roster.
They held onto Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde and were unable to find a suitor for Nolan Arenado. As such, 2025 appears to be a year in which they will be stuck in the middle rather than committing to winning or even rebuilding.
The Cardinals seemingly changed their strategy but still didn't accomplish anything.
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Cardinals fans aren't alone in feeling confused, and many executives across the league have expressed a similar sentiment.
"The fact that the Cardinals seem to be hovering above middle ground — even after their self-proclaimed reset plans — has befuddled countless executives throughout the industry," Woo reported.
"What is the Cardinals’ 2025 strategy you ask? It’s to win as many games as possible while extending as much opportunity as possible to as many young players as possible."
The Cardinals seem to be stuck in no man's land. They can't seem to fully commit to winning, but also won't fully commit to a rebuild.
At this point, it's clear that even if they had added to the roster, they would not be capable of competing with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and other serious contenders. St. Louis should have been more aggressive in their attempts to rebuild, focusing on adding more youth to the mix rather than worry about shedding payroll.
We'll see what 2025 has in store for the 11-time World Series champions.
More MLB: Cardinals Leaning On Sonny Gray To Mentor Rising Star Who Could Soon Be Impactful