Cardinals Predicted To Dump $74 Million Slugger In Blockbuster With Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals could subtract several veterans from their roster this winter as they prepare to pave the way for a young talent core to perform in 2025.
St. Louis is a youth-laden team but that won't stop Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak from trading fan favorites this winter if it means eliminating significant liabilities from payroll.
One of the most expensive players on the Cardinals payroll will be shopped this winter and an insider believes he could end up in the American League East next season.
"It might not cost much to acquire Nolan Arenado in terms of prospect talent if the (Toronto) Blue Jays are willing to take on the bulk of his remaining salary," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday when predicting each team's starting lineup for 2025. "Aggressively pursuing additions this winter might also help convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to stick around long-term."
With Guerrero Jr. entering his final year of arbitration this winter, there's uncertainty for his future with the Blue Jays. Some believe he will leave Toronto for a more serious contender when he hits the free-agent market for the first time in his career next offseason.
Landing Arenado in a trade, this offseason could signal to Guerrero Jr. that the Blue Jays are committed to building a World Series-caliber roster, encouraging him to sign with them long-term.
However, Arenado hasn't yet indicated that he wants to be traded this offseason. The five-time Silver Slugger's contract has a no-trade clause, so it's not guaranteed that he'll be dealt.
Fortunately for the Blue Jays, their ballpark is hitter-friendly, which could be enticing for Arenado, who endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024.
