Cardinals Linked To Coveted Hurler In Economical Trade; What It Could Cost
The St. Louis Cardinals are hunting in a competitive trade market for their next starting pitcher and it's unknown what it might cost, yet.
Someone like ex-Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty or ace Tarik Skubal could cost too much prospect capital to trade for. Thus, it begs the question -- what can St. Louis afford?
Luckily, it seems that the Cardinals might have the prospect capital after all to land a coveted starter who's been linked to St. Louis as a potential trade candidate.
"(Chicago) White Sox trade Erick Fedde to the Cardinals for right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter and RHP Ian Bedell," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote when listing trade scenarios he'd like to see happen before the trade deadline.
Fedde has posted a 7-3 record with a 2.98 ERA, 104-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 117 2/3 innings pitched for the White Sox in 2024.
The 31-year-old is having a resurgent season since returning from playing in Korea in 2023 -- where he sharpened his skills. Now pitching on the worst team in baseball, Fedde's an ideal trade deadline candidate.
Trading Cardinals top prospects No. 17 Showalter and No. 19 Bedell in exchange for Fedde -- who has one-year, $7.5 million remaining on his contract for 2025 -- doesn't seem like such a bad deal.
The Cardinals get their veteran starting pitcher while the White Sox work on rebuilding their farm system—it's a win-win trade. In addition, St. Louis gets Fedde for 2025 at a reasonable price.
This deal for Fedde would be huge and could help propel the Cardinals over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
