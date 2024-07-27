Cardinals Gold Glover Shockingly Linked To Dodgers In Potential Deadline Exchange
The St. Louis Cardinals are buyers at this year's trade deadline but that doesn't mean everyone on the roster is safe from being traded.
There were trade rumors concerning Paul Goldschmidt and Ryan Helsley earlier in the season but with the team looking like playoff contenders, neither player should be dealt.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for a Cardinals outfielder who was recently listed as a potential trade candidate for a National League rival.
"Here’s another option who would make sense, considering his versatility: The St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, who has yet to play this season while recovering from right wrist surgery," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Saturday when discussing who the Los Angeles Dodgers could trade for.
Edman is being looked at as an expendable asset that is no longer needed by the Cardinals -- implying that trading him might be the right move to make.
The Gold Glove winner is capable of playing every position in the field besides catcher, pitcher, and first baseman and provides a steady bat on offense when healthy -- not to mention that he is also a switch hitter.
The Dodgers have a solid farm system and perhaps a trade involving Edman would make sense. The Cardinals infield is set in stone and there are numerous options in the outfield -- Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Michael Siani.
It would be tough to say goodbye to the utility man who has shown great promise but it might be worth it if St. Louis could land some future stars out of the trade.
