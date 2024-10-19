Cardinals Reportedly Have 'Potential Fit' For Giants' Blake Snell Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals have not been linked to many potential acquisitions for the upcoming offseason as they aim to decrease their payroll.
However, the Cardinals have several stars who could be used as significant trade chips to help the club rejuvenate its No. 19-ranked farm system.
A St. Louis veteran hurler might be on the move again after signing with the organization last winter. He may be used to replace San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray was recently mentioned as a potential fit for the Giants in an exciting winter blockbuster exchange, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer's article, where he outlined each team's top trade candidate for this offseason.
Gray posted a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Only one year removed from being the American League Cy Young runner-up with the Minnesota Twins, Gray is an elite starter who could be a more affordable frontline hurler than Giants two-time ERA Title champion Snell, who is expected to turn down his $38.5 million player option for 2025.
Although Gray has an expensive, backloaded three-year, $75 million contract with a 2027 club option, he's comparatively more affordable than Snell and still brings front-end-caliber talent to the table.
If recently hired Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey plans on producing a competitive roster for next season, he should consider dealing for Gray. Given the soon-to-be 35-year-old's unfavorable contract for a trade, St. Louis would likely have to eat some of his salary, making the three-time All-Star even more affordable for San Francisco.
