Mets Linked To Blockbuster Trade Proposal For Ex-Cardinals $22.5 Million Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals have the opportunity to reacquire several former starting pitchers this winter but reunions seem unlikely as the club looks to reduce its payroll.
Los Angeles Dodgers marquee starter Jack Flaherty and Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha are former Cardinals first-round picks who could be available this offseason. The former is likely too expensive for St. Louis' budget but the latter might be a more sensible and affordable option -- if he declines his $16 million player option.
Another former St. Louis pitcher who'll likely be on the move this winter has been mentioned as a potential fit for the National League East-rival New York Mets in what could be an exciting rotation-bolstering opportunity for Queens.
Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was recently mentioned as a logical option for the Mets if he's shopped by his club this winter, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer's article from Friday where he outlined each team's top potential trade candidate for this upcoming offseason.
After spending two seasons in St. Louis, where he was the club's ace for the first halves of the 2022 and 2023 seasons before being dealt to the Texas Rangers at last summer's trade deadline, Montgomery has endured peaks and valleys.
Montgomery helped the Rangers seal their first-ever World Series title last season -- logging a 3-1 record with a 2.90 ERA, 17-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .291 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 31 innings pitched.
However, the soon-to-be 32-year-old missed all of spring training in 2024 due to his stubborn agent at the time, Scott Boras, who didn't land a contract for Montgomery until just a few days before Opening Day.
The southpaw endured the worst season of his career last year and Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick will likely trade Montgomery if he exercises his $22.5 million player option, which he wisely should.
Mets LHP Jose Quintana and RHP Luis Severino are on expiring contracts, so Queens might have voids to fill in its rotation for 2025. Although Montgomery is coming off a horrendous season, his absence at spring training must be considered when factoring in his trade value.
The former Cardinals veteran has a proven track record in the postseason and is a frontline starter when he's at the top of his game. If he's able to properly prepare at spring training for this upcoming season, Montgomery will likely return to being a weapon in the rotation.
