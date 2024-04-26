White Sox Call-Up Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Amid Offensive Struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals are highlighted by their struggling offense right now but it could be worse -- they could be the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox are in last place for nearly every important offensive category -- runs scored, batting average, OPS, hits, home runs and more.
In hopes of generating a pulse of life to their lineup, the White Sox have called up a former St. Louis outfielder from the minors.
"The White Sox are selecting the contract of veteran outfielder Tommy Pham," sources confirmed to Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen on Friday. To make room for him on the roster, the club designated Kevin Pillar for assignment.
Pham batted .271 with 150 extra-base hits including 51 home runs, 149 RBIs and a .828 OPS throughout five seasons played for the Cardinals.
Drafted by St. Louis at the young age of 18 in 2006, Pham spent nine seasons in the minors before making his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals in 2014.
Since making it to the show, Pham's logged a .259/.351/.435 slash line with 130 home runs and 876 hits throughout 10 seasons played -- this year being his eleventh.
The 36-year-old spent 2023 with the New York Mets and then finished with the Arizona Diamondbacks but became a free agent in the offseason. The veteran outfielder went unsigned until Chicago picked him up earlier this month.
Even if he's successful for the White Sox, passing on a reunion with Pham was a wise move for the Cardinals. St. Louis has a plethora of talented outfielders who are bound to heat up -- plus Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman should hopefully be returning soon.
