Cardinals Reportedly Showing 'Strong Interest' In Deal For Rays Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals have managed to make it this far into the season with their current pitching staff but another arm or two is still needed.
In this summer's trade market, there are few options and many potential competitors and the Cardinals must be willing to fight to bolster their arsenal.
With starting pitching in mind, the Cardinals might make a logical move that could help the club finish the rest of this season on a high note.
Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin is reportedly drawing 'strong interest' in a trade deadline deal from the Cardinals, according to Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, who reported the news on Wednesday.
Eflin has posted a 5-7 record with a 4.09 ERA, 87-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .261 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 110 innings pitched for the Rays this season.
The 30-year-old has a high chance of being traded and with the July 30 trade deadline approaching, it's only a matter of time before it happens.
A deal for Eflin would make sense because he is due $18 million in 2025 and the Rays likely don't want to pay that. The Cardinals can use this to their advantage in negotiations.
Perhaps the Rays eat a portion of Eflin's contract and the Cardinals give away a decent haul of prospects in exchange for the Florida native. Due to Eflin's overpriced contract, St. Louis might not have to give up as much in prospect capital to acquire him.
Even though Eflin's not an All-Star pitcher, he's consistent and won't shoot himself in the foot. Adding him to the rotation would be a solid move.
