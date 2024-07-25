Orioles Reportedly Interested In Trading For Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick
The St. Louis Cardinals obviously need another starting pitcher after last night's disappointing 5-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where the club lacked a true starter.
The Cardinals turned to reliever Matthew Liberatore to start last night's game -- to no avail -- due to the void in the rotation caused by Steven Matz's injury. This year's market is slim for pitching and St. Louis will face stiff competition to land what they're looking for.
In what would be a heartbreaking trade for St. Louis fans hopeful of a reunion, a former Cardinals hurler is being looked at by a fierce competitor who could acquire him.
"But in the case of Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the Baltimore Orioles would not rule out trading for him again, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo wrote Thursday.
Flaherty has logged a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA, 133-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 106 2/3 innings pitched for the Tigers in 2024.
The 28-year-old is one of the best starting pitchers available this summer and there should be quite a few big-market teams interested in bolstering their rotation with Flaherty.
The Orioles have arguably the best farm system in the league and should have no problem negotiating a reunion with the former Cardinals first-round pick, who played with Baltimore for the latter half of 2023 after being traded there from St. Louis at the deadline.
St. Louis has prospect capital, too -- such as Thomas Saggese, Victor Scott II or César Prieto -- but it's tough to say whether the Cardinals are willing to give up top prospects for a rental like Flaherty.
It'd be exciting to have Flaherty back in the Cardinals rotation but we'll have to wait and see if St. Louis can make the deal happen.
