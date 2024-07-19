Rays Hurlers Highly Likely To Be Dealt; Cardinals Logical Trade Partner
The St. Louis Cardinals have less than two weeks to go before the July 30 trade deadline as they look to add at least one more starting pitcher.
There have been rumors and speculations over who St. Louis could poach to bolster the rotation but no moves have been made yet.
Luckily, the Cardinals could have an ideal trade partner in an American League East club that might be looking to rebuild a bit this summer.
"The Rays already have traded two pitchers, and though he (Zach Eflin) has a year to go, the $18M salary is high for Tampa Bay," New York Post's John Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing the trade chances of starting pitchers on the trade market. "Trade chances: High."
Eflin has logged a 5-6 record with a 3.99 ERA, 78-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP in 99 1/3 innings pitched for the Rays in 2024.
The final year of Eflin's contract is overpriced and it's doubtful the Rays want to pay him that much for one season. The Cardinals could negotiate a deal in which Tampa Bay eats some of Eflin's contract in exchange for a haul of prospects.
Although Eflin isn't the most elite starting pitcher on the market, he's a proven talent with playoff experience who would certainly be worth trading for this summer.
