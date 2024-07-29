Cardinals Reportedly Turned Down Blockbuster Deal With Yankees For Better Offer
The St. Louis Cardinals are making headlines on Monday after engaging in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.
This deal gave the Cardinals a veteran starting pitcher and a familiar face who could make an impact on offense -- leaving only the bullpen to focus on for this trade season.
It's great that the Cardinals are 2/3 of the way to a successful trade deadline. Things might not have gone so well if they had agreed to the New York Yankees' offer.
"Cardinals were using (Tommy) Edman to get the best SP they could on the market and talked to the Yankees about Cortes and decided to go his (Erick Fedde's) way instead," New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on Monday.
The Yankees were heavily interested in acquiring Edman but surprisingly, they weren't able to muster up enough for the Cardinals to agree to a deal.
Cortes was the best offer the Yankees had to land Edman and it might be safe to say the Cardinals made the right choice. Fedde has the Yankees hurler beat in most major pitching stats for this season -- record, ERA, batting average against and WHIP.
Not only did St. Louis acquire a pitcher who's performed better than Cortes in 2024 but they also received a reliable right-handed bat in Tommy Pham by electing to go with the Dodgers and White Sox trade.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made all the right moves at this year's deadline and hopefully, he isn't done just yet.
