Cardinals Should Target Phillies Pitching Prospect In Possible Ryan Helsley Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are performing well at the moment. They have won 12 of their last 14 games and sit at 26-21, just two games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
However, in the event that they fall out of contention, they likely will be sellers at the trade deadline. One of the biggest pieces they can dangle in trade talks is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
Zach Pressnell recently wrote about the Cardinals possibly trading Helsley to the Philadelphia Phillies after they lost left-hander Jose Alvarado to an 80-game PED suspension.
If the Cardinals do decide to send Helsley to the Phillies, they should have their eye on a key pitching prospect.
On Sunday, right-hander Mick Abel made his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates and outdueled Paul Skenes, pitching six shutout innings while allowing just five hits, no walks and punching out nine batters.
St. Louis is thin on starting pitching depth. At Triple-A Memphis, Cooper Hjerpe and Sem Robberse are both out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Quinn Mathews has also dealt with injuries, as his Tink Hence.
Even if the Cardinals do add a piece or two at the deadline, they need to restock the farm system with pitching prospects and improve their depth. Though they are currently in contention, they need to at least partially focus on the future.
Adding Abel to the mix would set the Cardinals up well for 2026 and beyond. They'll also have Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante and Matthew Liberatore ready to take the next step.
We'll see what their thought process is at the deadline.
