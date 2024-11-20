Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Trade Proposal Sends $100 Million Star To Red Sox In Five-Player Swap

The St. Louis fireballer is a valuable trade chip this winter

Nate Hagerty

Sep 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't engaged in the trade market yet this offseason but deals are expected to be made that could break fans' hearts.

With the Cardinals front office dedicated to reducing payroll, it only makes sense for players with high market values to be traded, such as superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Another vital Cardinals player is on the trade block this winter, and his market value could help St. Louis reel in a decent prospect haul to replenish its farm system. Perhaps a deal with the Boston Red Sox is on the horizon.

Trade Proposal: the Red Sox would receive -- right-handed pitchers Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde. The Cardinals would receive three top prospects from Boston -- No. 3 utility man Kristian Campbell, No. 9 RHP Luis Perales and No. 21 RHP Hunter Dobbins.

In what would be a stunning blockbuster, the Red Sox trade several top prospects to the Cardinals in exchange for Helsley -- 2024 National League Reliever of the Year -- and Fedde -- a veteran starter with one season remaining on his extremely affordable contract.

The Red Sox closing pitcher, Kenley Jansen, is a free agent with a steep market value of roughly $73 million over a four-year deal, according to Spotrac.

Instead of investing money to re-sign a 37-year-old free agent, Boston could send a prospect package to the Cardinals in exchange for a 30-year-old closer entering his final year of arbitration -- his projected market value could reach $100 million. Still, he's expected to earn nearly $8.1 million in 2025.

Not only would the Red Sox upgrade their bullpen with this deal but they'd also land Fedde, who's coming off the best season of his career and is inexpensive. The 31-year-old's deal has him bound through next season at a measly rate of only $7.5 million.

This deal would help the Cardinals restock their farm system with three solid top prospects while clearing room in the rotation for pitching phenom Quinn Matthews. It might be a stretch but trading Helsley and Fedde to the Red Sox could yield high-quality investments for the franchise's future.

